Chicago Cubs Star Prospect Named September Call-Up Candidate
The Chicago Cubs are entering the final stretch of the season with eyes set on the future of the franchise. Could they use the next couple of weeks to give a top prospect a chance in the big leagues?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report looked around MLB to find some prospects that could get called up over the last couple of weeks of the season and decided that Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw was a prime candidate.
"Chicago has five high-ceiling prospects knocking on the door for their first MLB promotion, with catcher Moises Ballesteros, infielders Shaw and James Triantos, and outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara all currently suiting up for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs," said Reuter. "The fast-rising Shaw might be the first from that group to reach the majors, despite the fact that he was taken No. 13 overall in the 2023 draft and has just 144 minor league games under his belt."
Since being called up to Triple-A earlier this season, the slugger has put up a .260/.372/.425 slashing line over 21 games. It's a slight step down from where he was at at Double-A, but is still solid.
He was taken with hopes of becoming a solid power hitter at the hot corner after hitting 53 home runs and 166 RBI with a .320/.413/.623 slashing line over 167 career games in college.
The 22-year-old has risen to become the top prospect in the Cubs farm system just a year after getting drafted. He's more known for his arm than his glove, but the improvement in offense would make him worth a look down the stretch.
Chicago has already tried to make improvements to third base over the course of the season and nothing has worked. They even traded for an All-Star in Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays but he's fallen off a cliff since coming to the Cubs.
In an ideal world, Paredes would shift over to designated hitter when Shaw makes the jump to the Majors, but they may not be able to rely on that right now.
Across all players that have suited up at third base for Chicago this year, they have put up a horrid .199/.295/.330 slashing line. It has easily been the worst spot in the lineup this year.
If the Cubs want to compete next season, they'll need more out of that spot. It may be worth it to give Shaw a shot now while the stakes are low.