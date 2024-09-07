Chicago Cubs Given Brutal Grade After Tampa Bay Rays Deal is Re-Assessed
The Chicago Cubs made a shocking trade at the most recent MLB deadline and have started to get lambasted as the aftermath has unfolded.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report took a look at how some of the deals made at the trade deadline have unfolded and hindsight was not kind to the Cubs.
When Chicago sent Christopher Morel, Ty Johnson and Hunter Bigge to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Bleacher Report initally gave them a 'B.' Now, a little over a month later, that grade has plummetted all the way to an 'F.'
"[The deal was the Cubs] trying to capitalize on [the Rays'] rebuilding frame of mind by getting what it hoped would be a long-term solution at what has been a problematic spot at third base for half a decade at this point," said Miller. "Unfortunately for [Chicago], nothing has changed yet."
Paredes has played 32 games in a Cubs uniform and has put up just a .170/.293/.286 slashing line with three home runs and 14 RBI.
He is walking less while striking out more, looking somewhat lost at the plate. In the same year that he made his first career All-Star game, he's fallen off a cliff in terms of production.
The 25-year-old is playing better defense than Morel was, but that's not saying much. Paredes is putting up -4 outs above average with a -3 fielding run value with Chicago.
In all fairness, Tampa Bay hasn't gotten much more from the major league player that they got back in the deal. Morel has a .191/.279/304 slashing line over his first 31 games. The power hitter has only hit one home run over the last 29 games.
The Rays have stuck him at second base and it has actually gone much smoother than things did at third base.
As things stand at a MLB level, both players are playing very poorly and not much has changed for the Cubs.
Where things really become beneficial for Tampa Bay is the fact that they were able to bring in two prospects as well.
Pitcher Hunter Bigge was recently recalled for what is already his second MLB stint with the Rays where he has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings. Bigge has a flamethrower attached to his arm, averaging 97.5 MPH on his fastball.
Fellow pitcher, Ty Johnson has posted a 0.78 ERA over 23 innings at the High-A level in the Tampa Bay farm system.
Both young pitchers are looking like players that Chicago probably should have kept around. It especially stings given how poorly the player they gave them up for has played.