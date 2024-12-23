Chicago Cubs Trade for Kyle Tucker Compared to Massive Move They Made in 2015
The Chicago Cubs made a massive move when they acquired superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Pulling this off was an alteration from their recent offseason strategies.
Jed Hoyer and company have shied away from making a blockbuster move before, but perhaps the front office is starting to change their ways as they try to get this franchise back into World Series contention.
Back in 2015, the Cubs made a massive move as well.
It's something this Tucker trade is drawing comparisons to.
Pat Hughes, the radio play-by-play announcer for Chicago, likened the Tucker acquisition as similar to the one the Cubs made for Jon Lester.
"When Kyle Tucker was acquired, it almost reminded back in the middle of the last decade when the Cubs signed Jon Lester to the big free agent contract. It's one of those moves that is kind of a statement trade. The statement is, 'we are now trying to win immediately, this year.' I think everyone in the organization feels like it's been a long time since the Cubs have played a postseason game. I think everyone in the organization, fans included, are more than ready to see the Cubs play some postseason baseball once again."
Hopefully, Hughes ends up being right with this statement and Tucker can make the same kind of impact that Lester made on the franchise.
Chicago is getting one of the best bats in baseball and someone who is also solid defensively.
During the 2024 MLB season in just 78 games, Tucker hit 23 home runs, had 49 RBI, and slashed .289/.408/.585 where he was on pace for MVP numbers before getting hurt.
Back in 2023, when he was much more healthy, Tucker played in 157 games. In that campaign, he hit 29 homers, drove in 112 runs, and slashed .284/.369/.517.
At just 27 years old, Tucker could become the long-term face of the franchise, but with just one season of club control before becoming a free agent, the Cubs need to get him locked up to a long-term extension to make that a reality, something that will not be cheap.
Bringing him in for just one season would be a risky move.
They traded away Cam Smith, one of the team's best prospects, so this needs to be a long-term move for Tucker.
Hopefully, Chicago doubles down on their aggression.
Seeing Tucker get signed to a new contract extension would be huge for this franchise.
Only time will tell if they can get something done, but for now, it sure looks like the Cubs are going all in to get back to winning at a high level consistently.