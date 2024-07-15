Chicago Cubs Trade Would Land Perfect Catcher for Top-20 Prospect
The Chicago Cubs are in a strange position heading into the All-Star break. Only 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot, there's a good chance that they'll be buyers at the trade deadline.
If they do end up as buyers, there are a few clear areas the Cubs need to improve. Bullpen help, a catcher, and any above-average bat they can find should be the priority, among other things. It's unlikely that they'll be able to find a solution for all of their issues, but even if they find a few of them, it'd be a positive deadline.
Chicago hasn't necessarily shown that they should be buyers, but fans won't be upset with the decision to give this team a chance. While not as talented as other teams around the league, perhaps this club could put it together if they fill some holes.
They've had rumored interest in upgrading the catcher position, most notably pursuing Danny Jansen. The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be sellers at the deadline and Jansen could be a piece they decide to move if the return is worth it.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a package for the Cubs, one they should jump all over if it's possible.
Rotman's proposal would send Brandon Birdsell to the Blue Jays for Jansen.
"In this mock trade, the Cubs would send their No. 20 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Brandon Birdsell, north of the border. Birdsell pitched well for AA Tennessee, posting a 3.63 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts) and 74.1 innings of work...
"Jansen has value as an above-average hitting catcher, but his rental status limits the potential return that the Jays can realistically get. Birdsell's ceiling probably isn't anything more than being a back-end starter at the MLB level, but that feels fair in a trade for a rental catcher."
As Chicago has learned this season, finding an above-average catcher isn't an easy task. Jansen, who isn't having his best year, would still be a welcomed addition.
The right-handed hitter is currently slashing .223/.319/.397 with six home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 103 in 179 at-bats.
His OPS+ is the lowest since 2021, but after posting a 142 OPS+ in 2022 and 114 OPS+ in 2023, there's optimism that he might return to that.
Jansen does hit free agency this offseason, which could bring some worries, but if it's only going to take Birdsell, it's something the Cubs should pursue.