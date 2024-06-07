Cubs Could Strike Gold In Intriguing Trade Proposal With Diamondbacks
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs will have some tough decisions to make with the MLB trade deadline drawing closer. After falling to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening, they dropped to 31-32 and are once again heading in the wrong direction after a two-game sweep the series before.
Will the Cubs decide to get aggressive in the trade market and try to add more talent? Or, will they remain quiet and ride out the rest of the season with the group they have, hoping the current roster can turn things around?
Those are the two routes Chicago has to choose from. They cannot afford to make a couple of moves that don't change the trajectory of the franchise. It's either, get aggressive or stand pat.
A lot of the rumors surrounding the Cubs have them pursuing a big bat. Names like Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alex Bregman have come up. However, there is another option that could be considered.
That option is none other than Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker has been an underrated star over the last couple of years and is off to a solid start in 2024. If Chicago wants to pull off a trade for a big bat, but still avoid paying the price tag of a player like Alonso, this could be the perfect move.
Zach Pressnel of FanSided recently suggested a trade proposal between the Cubs and Diamondbacks that would send Walker to Chicago. He has the Cubs getting Walker in exchange for two players - James Triantos and Brandon Birdsell.
During the 2024 season thus far, Walker has compiled a .259 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 38 RBI's. He has been a stud at the plate once aain. That is the kind of production that Chicago needs to target.
At 33 years old, Walker has just one year left on his contract. He will become a free agent at the end of the season. That also helps drive down his trade value.
Giving up Triantos and Birdsell would be worth the price for the Cubs to acquire Walker. If they think they can compete with a couple of moves, they should go for it. There is no question that the roster is loaded with talent.
All of that being said, no one knows what direction Chicago will choose. If they do get aggressive, expect them to get very aggressive. They're either going to go for contention or wait until next year.
Should they choose the former option, Walker would be a very intriguing trade target that could fit perfectly with the Cubs.