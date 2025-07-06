Chicago Cubs Unsung Pitcher to Join Superstar Duo in MLB All-Star Game
On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs learned how many other players would join Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
MLB released the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and the National League on Sunday.
Crow-Armstrong and Tucker were already selected as starters for the game earlier in the week. The game is set for July 15 in Atlanta.
Just one Chicago player was selected as a reserve or pitcher, and it was starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.
Boyd will be in the All-Star Game for the first time. The 34-year-old starter has become invaluable for the Cubs’ rotation after he was signed as a free agent in the offseason. He is 8-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts, with 87 strikeouts and 22 walks in 98.2 innings.
Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the best center fielders in baseball and a potential National League MVP candidate. He will make his first All-Star Game appearance and start. He was one of six players to receive at least three million votes in phase one voting and is a potential 40-40 player in home runs and steals.
Tucker is an All-Star for the fourth straight season, but for the first time with the Cubs and will make his first start. He’s also making his own case for NL MVP. In many ways, he’s been the missing offensive piece for a team that failed to make the playoffs each season since 2020.
They join the National League starters, which were unveiled earlier this week. The infield included Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Joining Crow-Armstrong and Tucker in the outfield is the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
