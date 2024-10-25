Chicago Cubs Viewed As Destination for Predicted $17 Million Free Agent Reliever
The Chicago Cubs offseason in 2023-24 didn't go as planned. While the front office attempted to fill some of their biggest needs, not all their moves worked out.
Some of their signings should be criticized, as a few didn't make much sense. However, their decision to sign Hector Neris shouldn't be.
Neris was brutal during his time with the Cubs, a major blow given he was one of the hottest relievers on the market.
That's the name of the game. Sometimes, players just don't perform at the level they need to after having big expectations.
Ultimately, Chicago made the right decision, and that's what fans and the front office should be looking at.
It's typically impossible for every move to work out. All they can do is evaluate a player and if they believe they can help the club, sign them.
That will be the case this winter, as they could be in the mix to sign another reliever or two to improve their bullpen.
If the Cubs want to play deep into October, pitching is a must. Their offense is the focus entering the winter, but that doesn't mean they should avoid signing arms.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked them to an interesting name on Thursday, writing that Blake Treinen is a fit for Chicago.
Bowden predicted the right-hander to sign a two-year, $17 million deal in free agency.
"After missing most of 2022 and all of 2023 because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder that eventually required surgery, Blake Treinen miraculously returned this season as the dominant high-leverage reliever he was in 2021. His sinker is back to the mid-90s with serious drop, and his sweeper is a wipeout pitch that batters hit just .120 against. He posted a 1.93 ERA in 50 appearances."
Treinen might not be as elite as he once was, but he's still a dominant reliever who's pitched in big moments throughout his career.
He has high end stuff, which always plays well at every level.
At 36 years old, there could be some concerns about him slowing down soon, but that hasn't been the case recently.
Similar to Neris, Treinen understands what it takes to win in the postseason. That often translates well, so it's another factor the Cubs should like about him.
The bullpen was up and down for much of the campaign. It could've been better, so there isn't a reason not to improve it.
Chicago should look to do whatever it takes to sign a veteran like Treinen.