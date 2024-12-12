Chicago Cubs, Yankees Discussing Bellinger Trade Featuring Star Prospect Will Warren
The Chicago Cubs began the offseason as one of the busiest teams around the league, and they have not slowed down when it comes to trying to improve this roster.
Early on, the front office did a good job of bringing in players at positions of need, bolstering their bullpen and starting unit while also adding a backup catcher to the mix.
While that's nice, they are still missing that game-changing addition.
Kyle Tucker was all the news on Wednesday, and for a while, it looked like the Cubs were going to pull off a blockbuster deal to bring the star outfielder in from the Houston Astros when certain players were being discussed as part of a potential package.
However, things have now cooled on that front.
That doesn't mean it's silent in Chicago, though.
The Cody Bellinger rumors are now back in the spotlight, with some information coming out that the Cubs and New York Yankees are discussing star pitching prospect Will Warren as part of the potential deal, per Pat Ragazzo of New York Yankees On SI.
That's a major development.
Warren is ranked as the Yankees' No. 5 prospect and made his MLB debut this past season.
While it didn't go well with a 10.32 ERA across his six outings and five starts where he gave up 33 hits and 26 earned runs across his 22.2 innings pitched, he had a fast rise through the minors after he posted two straight years of sub-4.00 ERAs before his ERA ballooned at the Triple-A level in 2024.
Chicago is known for getting the most out of their pitchers, and if they get ahold of Warren, they could be the ideal landing spot for him to reach his ceiling.
Entering the offseason, it was known the Cubs were searching for a young starting arm, and the 25-year-old would certainly fit that bill.