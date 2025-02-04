Could Chicago Cubs Front Office Be Split About Signing Star Free Agent?
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs have been among the most aggressive teams, reshaping their squad with the addition of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly.
In light of the open NL Central, the Cubs are establishing themselves as serious contenders.
But they may not be finished yet.
There is increasing hope that Chicago will eventually sign third baseman Alex Bregman, a top free agent who is still available as spring training draws closer.
Bregman is reportedly weighing the offer made from the Houston Astros and at least one other six-year contract on the table. He still hasn't made his decision, though, and the Cubs are still seen to be a significant contender for the free agent.
According to a local report from 670 The Score, neither the Toronto Blue Jays nor the Detroit Tigers are appealing to the Gold Glover. The two-time All-Star third baseman's top rumored suitors are now Chicago and the Boston Red Sox.
However, there's a chance not everyone inside the Cubs front office is on the same page when it comes to bringing in the star free agent.
"But there are factions within the Red Sox, and I believe within the Cubs as well ... I believe there are factions within both those teams where it's a split opinion about whether to make this happen or not," Matt Spiegel of the "Spiegel & Holmes Show" said.
Bregman will play in 2025 at the age of 31, so it seems improbable Chicago would offer a contract of five or more years to meet his asking price. Paying a corner infielder into his late 30s would be a notable turnabout from Jed Hoyer at this juncture, as the front office seemingly wants to dead money on long-term contracts.
Bregman has been pursuing a $200 million contract this offseason, prompting him to turn down the initial six-year, $156 million offer he received from the Astros.
The Cubs were rumored to only be interested in signing the third baseman to a short-term deal like the one they reached with Cody Bellinger after the 2023 campaign when he signed a three-year, $80 million contract with opt-outs after the first and second years.
Part of that reason has to do with their star prospect Matt Shaw.
They seem ready to give him an opportunity to earn the starting role, and blocking his path with a lucrative contract for Bregman doesn't appear to be something Chicago wants to do.
However, there seems to still be interest on some level, even if there is some possible split opinions within the building about whether or not they should sign the two-time World Series champion.