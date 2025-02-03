Chicago Cubs Appear To Be One of Final Suitors For Superstar Free Agent Target
The Chicago Cubs seem to still be very seriously involved in the pursuit of the top free agent available, and potential suitors could be coming off the board.
Last week, it was reported the Cubs were the most aggressive team currently remaining in the sweepstakes for Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman, something that didn't really seem possible just last month.
Bregman is one of the best in the game at a position of need for Chicago, but the style with which Cubs fans have become accustomed to with Jed Hoyer operating, that would indicate a likelihood to stay internal at the hot corner, something Hoyer fairly openly stated was the plan.
That appears to have changed the longer the two-time All-Star has stayed available.
It's known Chicago was interested in Bregman previously on a short-term deal, but when that possibility was shut down, it didn't seem there would be much wiggle room here for the Cubs to be seriously involved.
With the Boston Red Sox seemingly stuck at four years and a lack of movement on a reunion with the Astros, perhaps Bregman is still very much in play for Chicago as the remaining suitors seemingly removed themselves.
The Detroit Tigers are still a factor, but after spending big on another possible Cubs target in Jack Flaherty over the weekend, how much they are willing to extend themselves further on another free agent is a question mark.
Chicago is likely not going to offer the kind of five or six-year deal Bregman is looking for, but if they are willing to stretch to four and he prefers them over the Red Sox, then the Cubs will have a real chance to land him.
In terms of teams remaining in the equation, they should have the best sales pitch.
A chance to reunite with superstar teammate Kyle Tucker, play for one of the most storied franchises in the sport while still remaining in a large market and the ability to push a young team over the top into the category of championship contention are all major draws.
If Chicago believes top prospect Matt Shaw is ready and are willing to move him over to second base - likely in conjunction with a Nico Hoerner trade - the potential for this Cubs infield is through the roof.
Adding Bregman to the fold would be one of the most popular moves the team has made in a long time, and it's starting to feel like a not so far fetched possibility.