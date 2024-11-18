Could Chicago Cubs Trade for Ex-Craig Counsell Star in Deal With Division Rival?
It's impossible to count out the Chicago Cubs making a big move this winter.
There's even an outside scenario where they could trade with a team in their division.
It's interesting to think about how clubs in the National League Central view the Cubs.
Are they a threat? Do they have to make moves before anyone considers them a team ready to win the division?
Those are all fair questions, as Chicago had a brutal showing in 2024, and until those are answered, they shouldn't be viewed as true contenders.
If others don't think much of the Cubs, they might be willing to trade with them.
If that's the case this winter, the Milwaukee Brewers trading Devin Williams to Chicago could be a big help.
On the one hand, the Brewers don't have a reason to move their closer to the Cubs, however, it's important to remember that Chicago has one of the best farm systems in baseball and could entice Milwaukee with some of their youngsters.
Despite the success they've found in the NL Central over much of the past decade, the Brewers are cheap, and they don't plan to pay Williams.
As a result, he's considered a trade candidate this offseason.
If Milwaukee is interested in any of the Cubs' top prospects, they could reunite Williams with Craig Counsell, which should be an exciting thought for Chicago's front office.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently named the right-hander a trade candidate, writing about just how dominant he's been.
"Given Williams' vastly superior K/9 rate (14.6 to Clase's 8.7), one could easily make the case that he has been the most dominant relief pitcher over the past half-decade...Now for the fun part: Who wants him? It legitimately might be quicker to list the teams that wouldn't bother trying to acquire Williams, as even the contenders with an already-established closer wouldn't mind adding some elite depth to their bullpen."
His numbers speak for themselves.
There's a reason he's a two-time National League Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award winner, two-time All-Star, and has stats that rival some of the best closers in Major League Baseball history.
A package for the 30-year-old shouldn't be outrageous.
It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the Brewers to look for more from the Cubs than any other team, but he's essentially a rental.
His future contract will be expensive, barring anything happening next year.
Chicago would have to consider that, but if their goal is to win in 2025 and beyond, they should find a way to get a deal done.