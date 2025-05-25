Craing Counsell Loves Watching His Team's Young Star Be Himself
Craig Counsell has had success managing the Cubs in 2025. He's put together one of the most electric and complete offenses in baseball, and pitchers like Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea are having career seasons, both at 34 years of age.
Counsell, who hopped ship in-division after many successful years with the Milwaukee Brewers, has propelled the Cubs from a fun "sleeper" team to one of the best teams in baseball and a real contender in the National League.
But there's a specific young player who's taken the MLB by storm that Counsell just can't stop praising.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has had a dream season for Chicago fans. He's slashing .287/.319/.589 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. He had three hits, two for home runs, and for a grand slam in the top of the seventh in the Cub's 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
It's a dream season, and one that Counsell can't stop looking at.
https://x.com/WatchMarquee/status/1926105233005920504
Armstrong has a real case as the most complete combination of power and speed in the MLB with a real case to a have a 40/40 year. He was acquired by Chicago in 2021 from the New York Mets in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.
According to Baseball Savant, Armstrong's Range (OAA) on defense is in the 100th percentile, making him metrically the best defender at the centerfield position. His base running value and fielding value are both amongst the top in the MLB. His one glaring weakness is chasing balls outside the zone, with his Chase% being in the first percentile, the worst in baseball.
On top of everything, he has a big personality. one that Counsell loves watching. It's fair to say that at 23 years old, the team already goes where he does, and the rest of the team is happily on for the ride.