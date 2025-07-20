Cubs’ 2016 World Series Arm Trevor Cahill Retires from MLB
Trevor Cahill was a solid reliever for the Chicago Cubs during their World Series campaign in 2016. It was his first (and only) full season in a Cubs’ uniform, but it sure was one of his best.
In August of 2015 Cahill signed a minor league contract with the Cubs after being released by the Atlanta Braves earlier that year. In 2015 he played in 11 games and posted a 2.12 ERA with 22 strikeouts.
More News: Cubs Pitcher Cade Horton Predicted to be Breakout Player in Second Half
Even though Cahill did not play in the postseason, he was a big contributor during the regular season. The Cubs went 103-58 (with one tie) . He played in 50 total games (one start) and posted a career-low 2.74 ERA. In that season, he held opponents to a .201 batting average with 66 strikeouts and 35 walks.
The Cubs were the only team in the majors in 2016 to have 100 wins by the end of the regular season. The next closest record was the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals at 95-67. Chicago ended up winning the NL Central by 17 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.
More News: Cubs Dream Trade Deadline Target Reportedly Made Available by Diamondbacks
The California native was drafted in 2006 by the Oakland Athletics and made his debut three years later for them. He bounced around quite a bit in his duration in the majors, spending time on nine different teams in 13 seasons.
In 2010 he took on a heavy load for Oakland’s organization. Cahill was named to the All-Star team after posting a 2.97 ERA in nearly 197 innings. With his exceptional performance, he earned a contract that was (up until this year) the longest guaranteed extension for the ball club.
In April of 2011, he signed a five-year $30.5 million deal. However, by the end of the year, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he stayed for the next three years.
More News: Cubs Promoting Exciting Young Infield Prospect to Double-A After Hot Start
Cahill played in 361 games in his tenure in the majors, 233 of which were starts. He posted a 4.26 ERA in that time and kept the batting average to a .255. The veteran reliever had an outstanding career in the majors and a blissful retirement is will deserved.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.