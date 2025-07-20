Cubs Pitcher Cade Horton Predicted to be Breakout Player in Second Half
The Chicago Cubs have started up the second half of the season and are seeking to build upon what was a strong first half.
Even though the Cubs are performing extremely well this year, they have the Milwaukee Brewers right on their tail in the National League Central.
This division is up for grabs and Chicago is going to have to think about ways to improve before the trade deadline.
When looking at the roster, there is a lot to like about both the offense and the bullpen, which have been strong this campaign. Thanks to the trade that brought in Kyle Tucker and the emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago features one of the most talented and balanced units in the league.
For the bullpen, they have far exceeded expectations and have been a great group so far.
While there is a lot to like in those two areas, the main concern for the team is in the starting rotation. Injuries have played a massive role in the struggles in this group and help is going to be needed.
However, they do have some young arms that they will hope can step up as well.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Cubs starter Cade Horton potentially being their breakout player in the second half of the season.
“The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft and a top prospect throughout his time in the minors, Horton made his MLB debut on May 10 and immediately became a staple in a banged-up Cubs rotation,” he wrote.
Due to the woes and multiple injuries that have impacted the starting rotation for Chicago, this is a unit that will be under a microscope in the second half of the year.
More than likely, the Cubs are going to have to do something to address this issue if they want to be a contender for the World Series.
While an external upgrade would be nice, an internal option stepping up would be ideal as well.
As a former top 10 pick in the MLB draft, the potential for Horton to be that guy is certainly there.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 3-3 record and 4.45 ERA. However, there have been some good moments for him so far. The recent start against the Cleveland Guardians showed some of the potential that he has, going seven shutout innings.
As a young pitcher, consistency is going to be key for Horton. There will surely be some good starts and some bad starts along the way, but he’s got potential.
If the 23-year-old can find that consistency, he could be a key member of the rotation in the second half.
