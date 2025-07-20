Cubs Dream Trade Deadline Target Reportedly Made Available by Diamondbacks
The Chicago Cubs are less than two weeks away from the most critical trade deadline they have seen in quite some time.
For the first year in many, it feels like the Cubs are a few of the right moves away from putting themselves into the category of prime championship contenders in a difficult National League.
Pitching is an obvious need, and a spot Chicago is all but guaranteed to make a move at, however they have also been linked to some rumors at the third base position.
Matt Shaw has come a long way defensively since returning to the big leagues, however his bat -- which at first looked improved -- has just not gotten to where it needs to be in order for the hot corner not to be a major lineup weakness.
As a result, adding another bat has become a popular idea within rumors and trade ideas, but there's one name at the top of everyone's list when it comes to acquiring someone to switch things up there.
Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez is having one of the best seasons of his career, leading the National League in RBI and hitting 31 home runs when the All-Star break arrived. With a slash line of .251/.322/.567, Suárez has been one of the best hitters in baseball while also providing solid defense.
According to a report this week from MLB Network, which named Chicago as a top candidate, the Cubs' dream target has been made available by the Diamondbacks.
Packages have included combining Suárez with one of Arizona's dealable pitchers as both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly seem to be available. Securing both would not come cheap and both would be a rental, however if the Cubs can only swing one from the Snakes, Suárez may be the better play.
Even just the 34-year-old -- who notably is going to be a free agent after the year -- may cost Chicago a premium prospect, but this is what you build elite farm systems for.
If the Cubs cannot afford to spare a couple of prospects in a year in which they have as good a chance to win a World Series as they've had in a very long time, what's the point?
Suárez is the prize of the deadline in terms of offensive pieces and Chicago will have to outbid their competitors in order to get him.
If they decide to be conservative however and let someone else make that move, it could be Suárez who winds up making a difference in Wrigley Field this October, only in the away team's uniform instead of Cubs blue.
