Inside The Cubs

Cubs Activate Numerous New Additions, Option Star Prospect

The Chicago Cubs have sent down one of their top prospects to make room for new talent.

Nick Ziegler

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the trade deadline coming to a close for the Chicago Cubs, some of their new faces will be getting set to join the team.

It was a busy trade deadline for the Cubs, but they might have left some food on the table in terms of trying to acquire more talent.

Chicago was able to add multiple players, with Willi Castro, Michael Soroka, Taylor Rogers, and Andrew Kittredge all coming over, but they didn’t make the massive splash many were expecting.

While improving the bullpen was nice, Rogers and Kittredge aren’t the caliber of pitchers of a Jhoan Duran, David Bednar, or Ryan Helsley. And with some of the new faces joining the team, the Cubs had to make some roster moves to create space.

Chicago will be starting a three-game series on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, and three of the four players that they traded for will be activated.

MORE: Cubs RHP Andrew Kittredge Reveals Former Orioles Teammate He Wants To Get Out Most

To make room for them, Gavin Hollowell and Moisés Ballesteros were optioned to Triple-A. Of the two, moving Ballesteros back to the minors is a significant move, with him being one of the top prospects in the organization.

So far in the Majors, the slugger has slashed .222/.300/.278 in a very small six-game sample size.

With some new weapons arriving, Chicago will be hoping to build some momentum against the Orioles, who gutted their roster at the trade deadline. While the Cubs might not have had an eye-popping move, they did add some depth to the roster, and it’ll be interesting to see if it ends up being enough.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Chicago Cubs To Host 2027 MLB All-Star Game At Wrigley Field

Cubs Make Low Risk Move With Will Castro As Twins Bet On Young Pitching Depth

Cubs Shockingly DFA Notable Reliever After MLB Trade Deadline Moves

Cubs Continue To Improve Bullpen By Acquiring Veteran Relief Pitcher At Trade Deadline

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News