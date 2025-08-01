Cubs Shockingly DFA Notable Reliever After MLB Trade Deadline Moves
The Chicago Cubs were active ahead of the trade deadline, but they didn't quite make deals the fanbase was hoping to see before their impending playoff push.
While the Cubs did add pitchers to bolster the depth of their staff, they failed to make a notable splash that would have been a difference maker for them going forward.
Still, with the acquisitions of starting pitcher Michael Soroka, reliever Andrew Kittredge, utility man Willi Castro and then reliever Taylor Rogers in a last-minute deal before the deadline, the roster was improved.
However, Chicago also made a shocking roster decision in the wake of the deadline finishing up. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs designated Ryan Pressly for assignment as the corresponding move for the Rogers acquisition.
This is notable because Pressy was one of their headlining offseason acquisitions.
Acquired from the Houston Astros in an attempt to solve their issues at closer, the veteran right-hander has not quite provided what the team was looking for, getting moved out of that role completely.
Ryan Pressly this year
On the year, Pressly has a 4.35 ERA across his 44 outings, putting up an ERA+ that's below the league average of 100 for the first time since he was with the Minnesota Twins in 2017.
Chicago didn't give up much to land the veteran reliever during the winter, trading minor league pitcher Juan Bello to land Pressly along with $5.5 million in cash considerations.
Still, because the Cubs convinced him to waive his no-trade clause to leave the Astros and join their organization, it's surprising to see them move on from 2022 World Series champion in this fashion.
