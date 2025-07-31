Cubs Continue To Improve Bullpen By Acquiring Veteran Relief Pitcher At Trade Deadline
As the trade deadline has come to an end, the Chicago Cubs were able to make one more deal at the buzzer.
Even though the Cubs might not have made a blockbuster deal for a star, they have added some quality players this summer and improved areas of need.
Shortly after acquiring super-utility man Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins to help at multiple positions and potentially be an option at third base, Chicago went back to working on their bullpen. This was an area that the team wanted to address, and they have done so in a nice way.
According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs have acquired relief pitcher Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rogers was just traded by the Cincinnati Reds as part of their three-team deal with the Pirates yesterday and will not throw a pitch for Pittsburgh.
So far this year, the left-hander has totaled a 2-2 record and 2.45 ERA in 40 appearances. It has been a very solid campaign for the former All-Star, and he will be a valuable piece of the bullpen for Chicago.
With the additions of Andrew Kittredge and Rogers, the bridge to getting to closer Danny Palencia has become a bit easier for the Cubs.
Overall, the Cubs have made multiple deals now to improve their roster. While they might not have addressed the starting rotation with a star, they have added depth with Michael Soroka and have a much stronger bullpen behind the unit than they did a couple of days ago.
