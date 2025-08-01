Cubs To Host 2027 MLB All-Star Game At Wrigley Field
The All-Star game is a prestigious event that the MLB uses to acknowledge the top talent in the league up to the midway point of the season. This year was a historic showcase that went to an extra inning home run derby.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 2027 game will be played in Chicago at Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs. The game will be played on July 13.
The loyal fans that come with the ball club will be able to see the All-Star game in action now which is an honor in itself. The event has existed since its debut in 1933 and this will be the fourth time it has come to Wrigley, with the very first coming back in 1947.
This will be the first time since 1990 that Wrigley Field has been able to host the game that gives talent from all over the league the opportunity to get together and face off.
For Cubs fans, they will hope to see plenty of their own players and a National League victory like they did this year when the team had a trio of Cubs who were voted in- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Matthew Boyd.
The NL was led by slugger Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) who went three for three in the derby after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of regulation.
Next year's venue: Citizens Bank Park
Next year's venue will be in Philadelphia as the Phillies set to host the annual event at Citizens Bank Park.
The second half of the season is well underway and the organization hopes that Wrigley Field will be hosting games in October this year as well.
