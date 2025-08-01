Cubs Make Low Risk Move With Will Castro As Twins Bet On Young Pitching Depth
The Chicago Cubs made what could be a low risk, high reward trade as the clock was running out on the trade deadline. They acquired a veteran utility man from the Minnesota Twins in Willi Castro.
In return, the Twins received a pair of right handed pitchers: Sam Armstrong and Ryan Gallagher.
Castro is in his seventh season in the majors as he made his debut back in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. In his tenure, he has played in 671 games with a slash mark of .248/.316/.391 throughout his career, but he is on track to having one of his best seasons yet.
This year he is slashing .245/.335/.407 with 10 homers, 27 RBI, and 32 drawn walks. The 28-year-old has been utilized at a variety of different spots on defense.
Left field is the position he is currently listed as, but he has actually suited up in more games at second base (200). Throughout his career he has also checked in at shortstop and left field in over 160 games a piece.
Castro can easily be classified as a versatile player who will be effective on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
The Cubs are losing a pair of pitchers in the deal who have both made it up to Double-A ball this year. 22-year-old Gallagher is in his first season of minor league baseball. In 16 starts he has gone 4-6 with a 3.43 ERA. He is nearing 100 strikeouts on the year (96) with 20 walks.
Armstrong might be the lesser of the two that the team let go. The 24-year-old is in his third season of professional baseball and has had 18 starts this season. He's gone 2-7 and posting a 4.62 ERA.
Minnesota sold out at the trade deadline getting rid of numerous amounts of players and top talent. They are now in a rebuild and the Cubs were able to capitalize on it when they gained Castro.
Chicago is in a dog fight to win their division and rosters are locked in now for the rest of the season. The race to the postseason is on and they just added a real athlete to the ball club.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs RHP Andrew Kittredge Reveals Former Orioles Teammate He Wants To Get Out Most
Cubs Shockingly DFA Notable Reliever After MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Cubs Continue To Improve Bullpen By Acquiring Veteran Relief Pitcher At Trade Deadline