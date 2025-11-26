Cubs GM Drops Telling Brad Keller Hint Ahead of Free Agency

Veteran pitcher Brad Keller was little more than an afterthought at this time last year.

He was coming off a 2024 campaign where he went 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA in just 41.1 innings pitched with MLB's two 'Sox' squads. Given that he hadn't had lower than a 4.57 ERA in each of the past three seasons, it would have seemed more likely that he'd be in the minor leagues than making an impact on a big league team in 2025.

But that could not have been less accurate. After signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs last offseason, Keller proved to be an invaluable asset out of the bullpen, amassing an elite 2.07 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 regular season appearances (69.2 innings pitched). He also produced a 1.59 ERA in five postseason outings, getting crucial outs in high-leverage scenarios for the club.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brad Keller | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As a result of this success, not only is Keller's stock as a reliever high headed into free agency, but there have been reports that teams are even interested in converting him into a starting pitcher.

Cubs GM Sends Clear Message About Brad Keller Interest

One would imagine that the Cubs would prefer to have Keller as a reliever rather than a starter. But the bottom line is that they have every reason in the world to try and re-sign him this winter.

And this is the sentiment that Chicago general manager Carter Hawkins shared when speaking about Keller, which was included in a November 25 article from Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.

Hawkins told Keller that the Cubs loved having him on board last season and would be keen to re-sign him to the squad next season. Hawkins then added, “We’ll see how it all plays out. Hard to say exactly where his market, our markets are going to be," but that Keller is definitely a guy that the Cubs will try and bring back this winter.

MORE: Cubs Linked To Ex-Rival Reliever As Bullpen Market Takes Shape

Brad Keller: Can I help you?



No thanks...we're just... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ak5hhTurdu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 12, 2025

None of this should come as a surprise, given what Keller meant to the Cubs' bullpen last season. Not to mention that the club has many relievers entering free agency and is in dire need to retool its relief corps.

Cubs fans are certainly hoping that Keller is back on the roster by Opening Day 2026. And given how his market is expected to shape up, one would imagine that he'd be back on a multi-year deal.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Named Perfect Landing Spot For Former Cy Young Runner-Up

Why Cubs Are Emerging As The Best Free-Agency Fit For Ranger Suarez

Tatsuya Imai Reveals The Odd Reason Why The Cubs Might Lose The Race For Him

Why Cubs Should Consider Marcus Stroman Reunion