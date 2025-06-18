Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Has Outperformed Pete Crow-Armstrong in One Key Metric
The Chicago Cubs are in a fortunate position with their lineup, having two bona fide stars anchoring it with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker was the biggest acquisition of the offseason, brought in via trade with the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
It was a steep price to pay, but the impact a player of his caliber could have on the lineup is exactly what the Cubs were looking for.
To this point, Tucker has not disappointed.
He has been everything the team had hope for with a .284/.394/.515 slash line, an OPS+ of 161 and bWAR of 3.1 entering play on June 18.
Tucker is stuffing the stat sheet with 13 home runs, 15 doubles, three triples, 43 RBI and 18 stolen bases.
Those kinds of numbers will assuredly have him in the mix for a spot in the starting lineup for the National League All-Star Team and NL MVP Race, where he will be competing with his running mate.
Crow-Armstrong has been the talk of the baseball world with his breakout performance in 2025.
In many regards, he has been the team MVP, leading the way with an eye-popping 4.3 bWAR, which is tops in the National League.
Set to be an annual Gold Glove and Platinum Glove contender, he has ascended to star status with his improvement at the plate, where he owns a .270/.307/.550 slash line with an OPS+ of 142.
Like Tucker, Crow-Armstrong is stuffing the stat sheet with 19 home runs, 16 doubles, three triples, 58 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
With his combination of production at the plate and defense, he is one of the best two-way players in the MLB.
However, there is one key statistic where Tucker still reigns supreme; Win Probability Added.
The three-time All-Star, through June 17, had a WPA of +2.44, which was the 10th-best mark in baseball, putting him at No. 4 amongst NL players.
Only five position players had a higher WPA than Tucker through that point.
While Crow-Armstrong is garnering a lot of attention, it is still Tucker who provides the biggest impact on the team winning games, which may surprise some people given the gap that exists in their WAR numbers.
