Braves Former All-Star Could Be Option for Cubs To Strengthen Already Great Lineup
The Chicago Cubs continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in the league, but they will likely be looking to improve this summer.
The Cubs figured to be an improved team after a strong offseason. But they have emerged as a true contender in the National League, despite having to deal with some adversity.
An injury to star pitcher Justin Steele threw a wrench into their plans. Losing the southpaw for the rest of the campaign has now resulted in the team needing to add a front-end pitcher.
More News: Pair of Diamondbacks Starters Seen As ‘Perfect Fits’ for Cubs This Summer
However, adding an impact pitcher at the trade deadline isn’t always easy, and Chicago might look to pivot and build upon an already explosive lineup.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about a potential trade target for the Cubs being Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.
“Getting him would give the Cubs some protection in the event Kyle Tucker walks as a free agent this winter. The two aren't on the same level now, but that would be a different conversation if Riley recaptured his 2021-23 form.”
When looking at potential places to upgrade for Chicago in the batting order, there aren’t many. However, one position that they have had issues with is third base.
More News: Cubs Need To Capitalize on Exceeding Expectations and Be Aggressive Addressing Needs
Fortunately, things have been better with Matt Shaw coming back up to the Majors and performing at a higher level. While Shaw is one of the top prospects in baseball, he is still very young and inexperienced at this level. So, Chicago might look for more of a proven commodity with a chance to win in 2025.
Riley has had some excellent years with the Braves but missed a good amount of time in 2024. He hasn’t quite been an All-Star-caliber player this campaign, either, but he'd still be an upgrade.
More News: Cubs President Will Face Pressure This Summer With Chance To Have Special Season
In 2025, he has slashed .277/.327/.435 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 71 games. With Atlanta overall having a down season, that could be playing a part in some of his struggles this year. However, he is striking out at a very high clip, which is an area he needs to improve upon.
Even though third base isn’t a pressing need for the Cubs, it could be an area they look to upgrade and make their lineup even better.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.