Cubs Star Michael Busch Wins NL Player of the Week Award
The Chicago Cubs stand atop the National League Central as one of the best teams across the entire MLB, and with a 54-36 record, they have been unstoppable at times over these first half of the season.
They've gotten exceptional individual performances from many players on their roster, both from those who have previously showcased tons of talent and from others who were on the verge of breaking out.
One of the players who has turned heads this year is Michael Busch.
He has had an exceptional season thus far, and over the course of the last week, he has been tearing the cover off the baseball.
In doing so, he was able to win National League Player of the Week Award, being given that honor alongside Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.
Over the last seven days, Busch went 13-for-23, which included four home runs, seven RBI and a three-home run day against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Hitting .565 at the plate in seven days is quite impressive, and he was one of the driving forces for the Cubs throughout their impressive week.
Busch had a strong 2024 season, but it felt as though he still had room to grow even further, and 2025 has proven just that.
With a 3.4 bWAR value already to his name compared to the 2.8 he had in 152 games last year, it is clear how much he has improved.
Hopefully, he will continue to do so on the other side of the upcoming All-Star break.
