Cubs Catcher Has Great First Impression, Makes History With Extraordinary Debut
The Chicago Cubs have had a pretty outstanding season so far, posting a 32-21 record that is good for first place in the National League Central.
Their success has largely come from an offensive unit that has produced an exceptional amount of runs this year after finding its footing following a disappointing 2024 season.
This is heavily backed by a phenomenal group of depth players, who are able to step up in the event of injury and produce.
An example of this occurred when the Cubs took on the Cincinnati Reds on May 25.
With catcher Miguel Amaya heading to the injured list, the team brought Reese McGuire up for his debut with the team. The veteran catcher has had a few stints around the league previously, and while his hitting has been solid, his abilities behind the plate have led to teams moving on from him.
This hitting prowess would be put on full display against the Reds, as in his first matchup for Chicago, he tied two other former Cubs to make franchise history in his debut.
How Did Reese McGuire Make History in His Cubs Debut?
The new catcher hit two home runs in five at-bats.
He became one of only three total players to hit two home runs in their debut with Chicago, the other two being Earl Webb in 1927 and Jim Marshall in 1958.
Anything that occurs with a 67-year span between the last time it happened is enormously impressive, and McGuire has proven his value right off the bat to the team with this accomplishment.
He left a great first impression with his new team, and he'll look to keep doing that while Amaya is on the shelf.