Cubs Must Finalize Deals With Remaining Salary Arbitration Players As Deadline Nears

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made the splashy moves that fans were expecting this offseason. But this is a big week regardless.

By Thursday, the Cubs must have deals in place with their remaining arbitration-eligible players. These are players with at least three years and no more than six years of service time.

Typically, eligible players and teams settle on a deal before a hearing. If there is no deal before the deadline, then the two sides exchange salary demands and go to a hearing. Any time before that, a settlement can be reached.

Chicago should have little trouble avoiding a hearing, as it only has two players to deal with before Thursday’s deadline.

Chicago Cubs in Arbitration

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In October, MLB Trade Rumors published its annual list of arbitration-eligible players, and there were four Cubs on the list — Reese McGuire, Justin Steele, Eli Morgan, and Javier Assad. Only two made it to the finish line, so to speak.

McGuire was non-tendered by the Cubs, allowing him to hit free agency. The Cubs apparently felt comfortable with Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya behind the plate, along with top prospect Moises Ballesteros able to provide extra help. The other, Morgan, was also non-tendered after missing most of the season with an inflamed ulnar collateral ligament. Both remain free agents.

All that is left is for the Cubs to get Steele and Assad to agree to terms. Getting both to agree should be little trouble.

Steele made just four starts in 2025, going 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA, 21 strikeouts and five walks in 22.2 innings. He suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery and took him out for the remainder of the season. The Cubs are hopeful that Steele will be able to rejoin the rotation at some point in 2026.

Justin Steele | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Per MLB Trade Rumors, he’s projected to get a deal worth $6.55 million based on four years of service time and his previous performance, which included finishing in the top 5 of Cy Young voting in 2023. He enters 2026 with a 32-22 record and a 3.30 ERA in 102 games and 91 starts since he made his MLB debut in 2021.

Assad is expected to get a deal worth an estimated $1.9 million. He’s been a reliever and starter since his MLB debut in 2022, but he only pitched in eight games last season due to injury. He went 4-1 with a 3.65 ERA. For his career, he is 18-12 with a 3.43 ERA with 271 strikeouts and 138 walks.

