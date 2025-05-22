Cubs Converted Reliever Must Return to Bullpen When Starters Get Healthy
The Chicago Cubs have powered their way to relevance this season with an offense that continues to put up huge numbers.
While the lineup has been able to keep Chicago's heads above water even through some significant struggles from the pitching staff, it's not exactly a recipe for success in the postseason.
The Cubs have a championship offense, but a pitching staff that was seen as thin at best going into the season has not done much in the way of convincing fans of its capability to carry a deep run.
That fact has become even more prevalent over the last several weeks as Chicago has lost some of both their starters and relievers to injury.
However, one pitcher that they converted from a reliever role is continuing to struggle immensely and once the team has their healthy rotation again, may need to move back to the bullpen.
The Ben Brown Experiment is Failing Badly for Cubs
In the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins on Monday, Ben Brown allowed seven hits and six earned runs including two home runs. The performance brought his ERA on the season to 5.44 with a 1.554 WHIP.
The idea to move Brown from a long reliever role into the starting rotation has largely not worked out, but there are encouraging signs to think the youngster can be productive if he were moved back to the bullpen as a long reliever.
For one, his strikeout numbers are up significantly this year, fanning 58 in 46.1 innings for an 11.3 K/9 ratio.
After struggling with command in the early portion of the season, he has walked just three total batters over his last five starts (24.2 innings pitched).
If Brown can come into games and give two or three quality innings, this would be much more valuable than what he is bringing to the starting rotation.
Right now, Chicago needs Brown to start as he is really one of just five total healthy starting pitchers.
When their ace Shota Imanaga returns from a hamstring injury however likely in the next few weeks, a rotation consisting of Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea and Cade Horton with Brown acting as a long reliever and/or spot starter could be optimal.
For now, the Cubs likely need to keep riding it out with Brown, however the time is coming to move him back, both for the benefit of the right-hander and for the team as a whole.