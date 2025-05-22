Inside The Cubs

Cubs Converted Reliever Must Return to Bullpen When Starters Get Healthy

The Chicago Cubs are not getting the best out of one of their young pitchers, who has been pressed into the rotation.

Michael Brauner

May 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
May 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have powered their way to relevance this season with an offense that continues to put up huge numbers.

While the lineup has been able to keep Chicago's heads above water even through some significant struggles from the pitching staff, it's not exactly a recipe for success in the postseason.

The Cubs have a championship offense, but a pitching staff that was seen as thin at best going into the season has not done much in the way of convincing fans of its capability to carry a deep run.

That fact has become even more prevalent over the last several weeks as Chicago has lost some of both their starters and relievers to injury.

However, one pitcher that they converted from a reliever role is continuing to struggle immensely and once the team has their healthy rotation again, may need to move back to the bullpen.

The Ben Brown Experiment is Failing Badly for Cubs

In the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins on Monday, Ben Brown allowed seven hits and six earned runs including two home runs. The performance brought his ERA on the season to 5.44 with a 1.554 WHIP.

The idea to move Brown from a long reliever role into the starting rotation has largely not worked out, but there are encouraging signs to think the youngster can be productive if he were moved back to the bullpen as a long reliever.

For one, his strikeout numbers are up significantly this year, fanning 58 in 46.1 innings for an 11.3 K/9 ratio.

After struggling with command in the early portion of the season, he has walked just three total batters over his last five starts (24.2 innings pitched).

If Brown can come into games and give two or three quality innings, this would be much more valuable than what he is bringing to the starting rotation.

Right now, Chicago needs Brown to start as he is really one of just five total healthy starting pitchers.

When their ace Shota Imanaga returns from a hamstring injury however likely in the next few weeks, a rotation consisting of Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea and Cade Horton with Brown acting as a long reliever and/or spot starter could be optimal.

For now, the Cubs likely need to keep riding it out with Brown, however the time is coming to move him back, both for the benefit of the right-hander and for the team as a whole.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

Home/News