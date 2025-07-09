Cubs Could Consider Top Prospect Untouchable at Trade Deadline Amid Hot Streak
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline here in a few weeks as they try to make the final upgrades to what could be a World Series roster in a couple of months.
While a historic offense and improved bullpen provide real hope that a deep run can be achieved in October, the Cubs have weaknesses they will need to address if they are to make it through the gauntlet that is the National League.
As a result, numerous trade rumors have been circulating surrounding Chicago and its starting pitching, and the word on the street is that the Cubs are willing to part with significant talent in their farm system to make a move.
More News: Cubs Have No Reason To Change Recent Strategy Heading Into 2025 MLB Draft
The very top prospect for Chicago though is adding a layer of complication to the deadline as he both makes himself more valuable in a trade while also playing well enough to potentially make him untouchable for the Cubs.
On Tuesday night, which also happened to be his 23rd birthday, Owen Caissie hit two home runs for the third time since just last Thursday. He is seemingly making an effort to prove either to the big league club why he should not be traded or to his new team that he's prepared for the show following nearly 200 games in Triple-A.
More News: Seiya Suzuki's All-Star Snub Is One of Most Ridiculous of All Time
That makes six home runs in the last five games for Caissie as he continues to heat up and demonstrate that he may already be big league ready. Through 71 games, the freshly turned 23-year-old has slashed .282/.388/.575 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI.
He has clearly taken a serious step from his full season in Iowa in 2024 where he slashed an also impressive .278/.375/.472 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI over 127 games.
More News: Cubs Star Michael Busch Wins NL Player of the Week Award
Of course, there is not a spot in the Chicago lineup for Caissie right now, no matter how well he's playing, but he very well could be at the center of things next season if he stays on the team.
At the same time, teams who are negotiating trades with the Cubs may now be more inclined to demand that Caissie be included, however such is the nature of the trade deadline.
More News: Cubs Interested in Surprising Trade With Division Rival for Gold Glove Infielder
Jed Hoyer's future in Chicago probably depends on the results of this deadline and what kind of second half this Cubs team has, but if team brass believes Caissie could be as spectacular as he's demonstrating right now, they simply cannot trade him.
Tough decisions are going to have to be made, and while Caissie's play as of late at the exact right time gives Chicago a spectacular trade chip, it also may make the Cubs think twice about whether or not they are willing to send him elsewhere.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.