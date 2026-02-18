Former Top Prospect Owen Caissie Takes Subtle Jab at Cubs After Trade

The Chicago Cubs turned the page as a franchise this offseason, and hopefully, completely from what had been before 2025 as an era with limited success.

Following their first taste of victory in the postseason this past October in some time, Chicago placed a huge emphasis on getting better this offseason, and part of those efforts involved a trade for new ace Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins.

Unfortunately, however, in order to get value, you have to give value, and Cubs top prospect Owen Caissie had to be the centerpiece of the return to the Marlins to pry Cabrera away.

Caissie, who likely would have been in line to take on a significant big league role this season, was asked about the biggest differences between Chicago and Miami, and his answer will raise some eyebrows in the Windy City.

Caissie takes jab at Cubs with Marlins answer

"Not to say the Cubs don't compete, but the Marlins really pride themselves on the compete aspect in practice from what I've seen so far," Caissie said. "They really pride themselves on the little things, not saying the Cubs don't, but it's really just a brand new perspective on how to go about things here and I'm pretty excited to learn more from all the guys."

Caissie likely did not intend to say anything malicious and even made it a point to say he's not talking poorly about his former team, but it's hard not to take it that way when looking at the track record of the two teams.

Thoughtful answers from new Miami Marlins Outfielder Owen Cassie who was traded by the Cubs to Miami in the offseason Cabrera deal. Says he felt somewhat blocked in Chicago, now gets a fresh opportunity this Spring. pic.twitter.com/Psao9prsEV — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

While Chicago is coming off a season in which they were one game removed from the NLCS, Miami has finished in fourth or worse in the National League East in five of the last eight seasons and has not won a single playoff game in a full MLB season in more than 20 years.

Though he certainly was not bashing the Cubs or at least not intending to, Chicago fans will rightfully take exception to the comments, especially coming off such an impressive offseason that reinforced the organization's commitment to winning.

Cubs fans will watch Caissie's career closely

As is always the case when a team trades a high-profile prospect, his career is going to be watched by fans like a hawk as they try to analyze just how good a deal the team made. Just as was the case with Cam Smith's huge spring for the Houston Astros last year, Chicago fans will be freaking out if Caissie is playing at a high level early.

Now, though, perhaps those same fans have even more reason to see what Caissie does once he is becomes a full-time big leaguer this season. He and the Marlins will return to Wrigley Field for the first time at the end of the regular season with a three-game series starting on September 22.

It will be interesting to see which team has "competed" more this season by the time that series rolls around.

