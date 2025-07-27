Cubs Could Use Their Top-Ranked Prospect To Land Difference-Making Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are expected to make moves ahead of the trade deadline to help them recapture first place in the National League Central from the Milwaukee Brewers and remain competitive in the World Series picture.
The offense doesn't seem to need much work, so most of the efforts will be focused on fleshing out the bullpen and adding a concrete fifth arm to the starting rotation for what the Cubs hope is a deep playoff run.
But getting valuable players might require shipping off some valuable assets, and that includes someone Chicago might not want to part with.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together his list that highlights some top prospects who could headline blockbuster deals before the deadline, and the Cubs' top-ranked prospect Owen Caissie was listed.
"A strikeout rate just under 30 percent raises some questions about his ability to make consistent contact at the next level, but at this point he has little left to prove in the minors and no path to playing time in the majors. Flipping him for starting pitching help is a logical move for a Cubs team with legitimate title aspirations," wrote Reuter.
Caissie is one of the best power-hitting outfielders in the minor leagues.
He's slashing .276/.377/.563 in 2025 with Triple-A Iowa, hitting 23 doubles and 20 home runs.
He has a 60-grade power tool and arm tool on the 20-80 MiLB grading scale, which indicates he could be a plus defender and slugger at some point during his career.
Caissie's raw strength, bat speed and high-upside makes him a great centerpiece in a trade for a difference maker in the starting rotation or long-term closer that could help this year and beyond.
