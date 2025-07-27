Inside The Cubs

Cubs Could Use Their Top-Ranked Prospect To Land Difference-Making Pitcher

Could to top prospect in the Chicago Cubs' farm system be dealt at the deadline?

Anders Pryor

Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie (17) swings at the ball on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Principal Park in Des Moines
Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie (17) swings at the ball on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Principal Park in Des Moines / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs are expected to make moves ahead of the trade deadline to help them recapture first place in the National League Central from the Milwaukee Brewers and remain competitive in the World Series picture.

The offense doesn't seem to need much work, so most of the efforts will be focused on fleshing out the bullpen and adding a concrete fifth arm to the starting rotation for what the Cubs hope is a deep playoff run.

More News: Cubs Release Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Important Pitchers

But getting valuable players might require shipping off some valuable assets, and that includes someone Chicago might not want to part with.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together his list that highlights some top prospects who could headline blockbuster deals before the deadline, and the Cubs' top-ranked prospect Owen Caissie was listed.

"A strikeout rate just under 30 percent raises some questions about his ability to make consistent contact at the next level, but at this point he has little left to prove in the minors and no path to playing time in the majors. Flipping him for starting pitching help is a logical move for a Cubs team with legitimate title aspirations," wrote Reuter.

More News: Cubs Reportedly Closely Monitoring Guardians Star Closer at Trade Deadline

Caissie is one of the best power-hitting outfielders in the minor leagues.

He's slashing .276/.377/.563 in 2025 with Triple-A Iowa, hitting 23 doubles and 20 home runs.

More News: Cubs Should Go After Hated Rival's Former Star Pitcher After Shocking DFA

He has a 60-grade power tool and arm tool on the 20-80 MiLB grading scale, which indicates he could be a plus defender and slugger at some point during his career.

Caissie's raw strength, bat speed and high-upside makes him a great centerpiece in a trade for a difference maker in the starting rotation or long-term closer that could help this year and beyond.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News