Cubs Emerging Star Could Do Something No One on Team Has Done in 86 Years
The Chicago Cubs' offense has been producing at historic rates during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their entire roster is mashing, which is helping keep the team afloat, working through some issues with the pitching staff. Entering play on May 13, they are scoring 5.67 runs per game, which is second in the MLB behind the New York Yankees, who are averaging 6.00.
The power and speed display that the team has put on has been incredible to watch. Currently, the Cubs are second in home runs with 61 and second in stolen bases with 50.
Embodying that combination is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has taken his game to another level in 2025.
His speed and defense alone were enough for him to warrant everyday playing time. What was going to determine how much his star grew was if he could figure things out at the plate.
His aggressive style could eventually be exploited by opponents, as he is a free swinger. But for now, he is making the most of it as one of the true breakout players of the year.
Crow-Armstrong is arguably the best defensive player in baseball and is now producing like an All-Star at the plate.
He has a .259/.302/.525 slash line with an OPS+ of 132, hitting 10 home runs, 11 doubles and one triple to go along with 13 stolen bases.
What Cubs History Is Pete Crow-Armstrong Chasing This Season?
That makes him the only player on the team with double-digit home runs, doubles and stolen bases right now, raising his level of production across the board.
His incredible start has put him in a position to potentially accomplish something that hasn’t been done by a Chicago player in 86 years.
The last Cub to lead the National League in stolen bases was Stan Hack in 1939. He had 17 stolen bases, a number Crow-Armstrong could reach before the end of May, and was caught stealing 18 times.
Hack’s lack of success is certainly eye-catching, but he still owns the title as the last Chicago player to lead the league in stolen bases.
Crow-Armstrong has a chance to snap that streak this year.
“Crow-Armstrong is hanging right with noted burners and boppers Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz and could become the first Cub in 86 years to lead the NL in steals, this time with a more respectable total,” wrote Jeffrey Lutz of MLB.com.
He is keeping pace with the National League Central stars of the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, who have 14 and 16 stolen bases, respectively.
They are putting themselves in a better position for steals with on-base percentages of .321 and .368. If Crow-Armstrong could raise his OBP near those levels, he would have a legitimate shot to put some distance between himself and the competition.