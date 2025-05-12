Two Cubs Stars in Elite Class With Power and Speed Combo
The Chicago Cubs have been playing the most exciting brand of baseball the Windy City has seen in a very long time over the first quarter of the season.
With a combination of new and familiar faces seemingly reaching and exceeding their potential, the Cubs have powered their way to the top of the standings over the last month and a half led by some true superstars.
Two players on this team seem to be on a level of their own, though, and there are numbers that are starting to back that up.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was already one of the best fielders and base runners in the game last year, but now his bat is starting to come around, as well.
As for Crow-Armstrong's running mate in right field, Chicago is getting exactly what they paid for when they made a huge trade for Kyle Tucker.
According to a stat revealed by the Marquee Sports Network, the dynamic duo in the Wrigley outfield has entered elite company in one statistical category in particular.
Currently, there are three players in all of baseball who have 10 or more home runs and 10 or more stolen bases.
Two of them are Crow-Armstrong and Tucker.
The other?
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
The three-time MVP Ohtani has made a habit of mashing long balls and stealing bags, becoming the first player in the history of Major League Baseball last season to hit 50 and steal 50.
Don't count on Crow-Armstrong or Tucker to join Ohtani in to 50/50 club anytime soon, but the combination of power and speed that these two Cubs stars have places them in rarified air across the sport.
Being able to impact the game both with their bat and legs is an invaluable trait that every team covets, and it just so happens Chicago has two of the best at this ability.
Of course, this does not necessarily guarantee that wins are going to come on their own.
The Cubs will have to stay on top of their game, but they might be just as equipped as anyone else in all of Major League Baseball to stay hot for the rest of the season.
Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are not quite Ohtani -- at least on the offensive side of the ball -- but having both gives Chicago something that no other team in the Majors has.