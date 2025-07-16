Cubs Have Brand New Top 100 Prospect in Latest Update
The Chicago Cubs have another top 100 prospect in their farm system.
According to an announcement made by MLB Pipeline, they have added Jaxon Wiggins to the mix after Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young graduated from prospect status.
Wiggins, a right-hander pitcher who was taken 68th overall in the 2023 draft, slots into the No. 100 spot, giving the Cubs five prospects in the top 100 of the sport -- Owen Caissie (No. 41), Moises Ballesteros (No. 51), Jefferson Rojas (No. 62), Kevin Alcantara (No. 84) and now Wiggins.
The 6-foot-6 power thrower has been impressive this season, posting a 1.71 ERA in six outings (five starts) with Chicago's High-A affiliate which earned him a promotion to Double-A Tennessee. There, he has posted a 2.38 ERA across seven starts, with 43 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched compared to 14 walks.
This is a great sign for the Cubs and Wiggins after he underwent Tommy John surgery in his final season of college baseball.
Seeing him return to this level against professional hitters is encouraging, and it bodes well for him being a potential difference maker in the big leauge rotation at some point in his career.
Concerns about the righty will always be his command.
That's something he has to rein in if he's going to be effective in The Show, which evaluators aren't sold on him being able to do, projecting him to become a reliever at some point in his career.
However, that's a decision that will come at a later date for Chicago.
Right now, they have to feel good about what they have in Wiggins after he became their latest top 100 prospect, further solidifying the belief that this is one of the best farm systems in baseball.
