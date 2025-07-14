Cubs Made Biggest Surprise on Day 1 of MLB Draft With Ethan Conrad Selection
The Chicago Cubs have had a tried and true strategy in recent years when tackling the MLB draft.
They target college hitters early and often.
Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner have all been hits as four-year college players selected in the first round. Expectations are also high for Jordan Wicks, Cade Horton and Matt Shaw, three more recent first-round selections from college.
More News: Cubs Superstar on Pace for Massive Bonus With Stellar Production
And don’t forget Cam Smith, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft who was used as the centerpiece of the trade package to bring star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs in an offseason blockbuster with the Houston Astros.
Because of that lengthy track record, with the last prep player selected by the Cubs being shortstop Ed Howard in 2020 and outfielder Albert Almora in 2012, it should come as no surprise Chicago went down that route again.
With the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, the Cubs selected outfielder Ethan Conrad out of Wake Forest University, who begun his career at Marist College.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Eyeing Players From Twins in Potential Deadline Blockbuster
It was a selection that left some people scratching their heads, including Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
“Outside of the top two picks, Ethan Conrad going 17th to the Cubs was my biggest surprise of the night. Kiley had him ranked 30th; others had him falling out of the first round entirely. There's uncertainty coming off shoulder surgery ... And the dearth of college bats probably influenced a slight reach here,” he wrote.
His production certainly warranted being a first-round pick, with a .372/.495/.744 slash line in 21 games and 97 plate appearances, hitting seven home runs and eight doubles, knocking in 27 runs and stealing four bases.
More News: MLB Insider Says Cubs Have Been Approved To Host 2027 All-Star Game
Conrad was incredibly productive throughout his collegiate career and in the summer leagues he participated in, so Chicago is hoping he can continue that development.
But the injury is something to keep an eye on, and he will have massive expectations to live up to as a first-round pick.
The Cubs have a good track record of getting the most out of players in this mold, and they will be looking to turn Conrad into a long-term building block.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.