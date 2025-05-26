Cubs Have Star Pitching Prospect Emerging at Important Time
The Chicago Cubs have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to high-upside positional players.
Their Major League roster has a few young standouts already locked into everyday jobs and performing at a high level. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong looks like an MVP candidate, while first baseman Michael Busch has been a steady performer since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade ahead of the 2024 campaign.
The Cubs still have high hopes for third baseman Matt Shaw, who struggled with his first taste of the big leagues out of the gate this year but has looked much better since being called back up.
Shaw is one of several high-upside youngsters Chicago could have on their roster by the end of the season.
Outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara, catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros, the versatile James Triantos and utility man Ben Cowles all have 2025 ETAs to be with the Major League team.
While it is encouraging to have such a deep group of positional players to choose from, there is one thing lacking from that next wave of youngsters; pitching.
Which Cubs Pitching Prospect Is Breaking Out This Season?
The Cubs have one top pitching prospect, Cade Horton, who is the No. 35-ranked prospect overall, make his MLB debut on May 10.
He will likely remain in the rotation given the injuries the team is dealing with.
Beyond him, there isn’t much surefire big league help, making this an important year for developing other arms in the pipeline.
Luckily for Chicago, there is one player who is emerging in 2025 -- Jaxon Wiggins -- who was highlighted by Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com as the most pleasant prospect surprise for the Cubs.
He struggled his first two years collegiately with Arkansas before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. But now, Wiggins is showcasing the immense talent that led to Chicago selecting him with a supplemental pick in the second round of the 2023 draft.
“After easing back into action last year, he's missing bats with three pitches (mid-90s fastball, mid-80s slider and changeup) while recording a 1.78 ERA, .151 average-against and 35 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings between High-A and Double-A,” as written at MLB.com.
The No. 10 prospect in the organization, he currently has an MLB ETA of 2026. But, if the team’s pitching staff continues having voids to be filled because of injury or ineffective play, Wiggins is someone to keep an eye on with his dynamic, high-strikeout stuff.