Cubs Emerging Superstar Outfielder Accomplishes Incredible MLB First
The Chicago Cubs' offense has been among the most productive in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Several players are performing at a high level, with some massively exceeding expectations. One of the players who falls into the latter is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The Cubs knew that he would provide value to their lineup with his speed and defense. He is arguably the best defensive player in baseball, already producing an eye-popping +9 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 100th percentile.
Crow-Armstrong has an Outs Above Average of +8, which is in the 100th percentile as well, covering as much ground as anyone in the outfield and possessing an elite arm, too.
His Baserunning Run Value of +3 is also incredible and lands in the 98th percentile.
What was going to determine how big of a star he became was his development as a hitter.
The improvements Crow-Armstrong showed in the second half of the 2024 campaign have proven not to be a fluke, as he has taken his game to another level in 2025.
He is producing at an MVP-level through 51 games and 216 plate appearances. Crow-Armstrong has a .287/.319/.589 slash line with 14 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples and 45 runs batted in. Rounding out his stat line is 14 stolen bases.
What History Did Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Make?
The long balls are already a career high and he has tied the number of doubles he hit last year in less than half the games played. He is two RBI short of his 2024 number.
That level of speed and power production is nothing that has been seen previously in MLB history.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Crow-Armstrong has nine doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases over his last 34 games, entering play on May 23.
Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, no other player has reached those statistical plateaus, ever.
Crow-Armstrong has put himself in a class of his own, getting the job done in every facet of the game and on pace to make more history.
Chicago’s front office and ownership should send a fruit basket to the New York Mets, who selected him in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft but traded him in 2021 for 47 games of Javier Baez in what looks to be one of the most lopsided trades in recent MLB history.