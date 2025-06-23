Cubs Insider Expects Team To Land a Starting Pitcher in Next Two Weeks
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be at the forefront of the trade market when it comes to bringing in some starting pitching to make them more of a World Series contender.
This is a team that has the capability of winning a championship, but does not have the pitching depth for a deep run without making a few moves.
More News: Dominant Triple-A Outing by Forgotten Veteran Could Cause Cubs To Promote Him
For weeks now, reports have indicated the Cubs are going to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades. However, one insider thinks that aggression could culminate in a deal being completed a month before the deadline.
During an appearance on 670 The Score, Bruce Levine put an accelerated timeline on when he expects the first domino to fall in terms of the trade market for Chicago.
"It appears [the Cubs] are getting closer to identifying some of these teams that are out of it and want to trade," Levine said. "I would not be shocked if over the next week or 10 days much before the trading deadline ... maybe as early as this week that they make a move for a starting pitcher."
More News: Chicago Cubs Power Duo Reaches Mark Not Seen Since 2016 World Series Team
Levine said he does not expect the potential impending trade to be for Sandy Alcantara with the Miami Marlins, but does guess it to be a "good, young, veteran pitcher."
Who exactly Levine could be referring to is anyone's guess, but the fact it sounds like Chicago is making a real and significant push to improve their pitching staff right now instead of waiting for the deadline is a huge piece of news.
More News: Chicago Cubs Still Set NL Central Pace Despite Midseason Rough Patch
Rather than giving another pitching-needy contender the chance to swoop in and get the first deal, the Cubs can put themselves in a position where they set the market instead of becoming the victims of it.
It may not be today or tomorrow, but it certainly sounds like fans in Chicago need to be on high alert as to the comings and going of the trade market.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.