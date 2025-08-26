Cubs Looking To Keep Offense Rolling With Road Trip To Close Out August
The Chicago Cubs are finally starting to look like the team that fans have seen most of the season. Finally. The club has won eight of their last 10, three of which came against the No.1 team in baseball- the Milwaukee Brewers.
They survived the brutal five-game stretch against the Brewers where many were just hoping the Cubs weren't going to get swept. Instead the team not only got the series victory, but found some joy in the game again.
Now the team is gearing up for a road trip to close out the month which will start in San Francisco to take on the Giants. The Giants are five games under .500 this year and have actually won fewer games on their home field than at away games.
Both the offense and the defense have found a groove recently, but the piece that the Cubs have been missing lately hasn't been in their pitching staff, but with their offense. They haven't been able to find any sort of groove, but some changes in the Brewers series jumpstarted some life for the bats.
A Recharged Offense
Craig Counsell finally decided it was time for Kyle Tucker to take a step back and regroup. It isn't often that an All-Star is benched for three games in the same season he was named an All-Star, but it was needed in this case.
Immediately Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie added a much needed spark to the lineup and the team went on to win three straight against Milwaukee. Even though Tucker didn't have a breakthrough in the team's loss in the final game of that series, he was phenomenal against the Los Angeles Angels.
Tucker hadn't hit a homer in over a month until the first game against the Angels. He has now had three in two games. That is what the Cubs have been looking for and luckily their pitching staff has been showing up or there is no telling where Chicago would be right now in the postseason race.
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw have been a steady flow of offense. Crow-Armstrong has done it all season, but Shaw has found his swing since the threat of being traded at the deadline. He has been one of (if not the best) bat that team has had and that will be crucial down the stretch.
Chicago now has one of the best records in baseball and have closed in on the Brewers, slightly. Milwaukee went from a nine-game lead down to five. The Cubs have a chance to close the gap even more with this road trip finishing up in Denver to take on the worst team in the majors- the Colorado Rockies.
