Cubs Star Prospect Owen Caissie Launches First Career Home Run Against Brewers
The Chicago Cubs were searching for some answers when it came to their dormant offense and decided it was time to promote their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie.
He earned the call-up from Triple-A Iowa, dominating at that level. His prodigious power potential was on full display throughout the year, hitting 22 home runs and 22 doubles in 404 plate appearances. He had proven everything there was to do at that level and was ready for The Show.
In his minor league career, Caissie had 81 home runs and 118 doubles in 499 games. He is one of the better power-hitting prospects in the sport, and the team is certainly happy he is with them still. Rumors swirled he could be part of a trade ahead of the deadline, but they opted against moving any of their top prospects.
His first taste of the Big Leagues was not a pleasant one. He started 1-for-8 at the plate heading into his third start on Tuesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers. Some positive momentum was built on Monday when he recorded the first hit of his Major League career.
Owen Caissie Hits First Major League Home Run
Today, even more impressive firsts were recorded by Caissie. In the bottom of the sixth inning, facing a 1-1 count against Shelby Miller, he made solid contact, sending the ball opposite field to left center. It cleared the ivy-covered wall of Wrigley Field for his first career home run. The ball carrommed out of the stands back onto the field as well, allowing him to hold onto the keepsake.
Tuesday afternoon was a productive one for the star prospect. In his first at-bat of the game against Chad Patrick, he staked the Cubs to an early lead with a run scoring single to right field. It was the first two RBI of his career.
Caissie couldn’t have picked a better time to start producing some timely hits. Chicago has a massive hole to climb out of in the National League Central, trailing Milwaukee by nine games entering Tuesday. With the second game of the doubleheader to be played later tonight and two more games in the series, this is as good of an opportunity as any for the Cubs to make a move.
Given how well he is swinging the bat in the first two games, you can be sure manager Craig Counsell is going to have his star youngster in the lineup a little more moving forward. Chicago’s offense has been struggling with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker struggling. If Caissie is showing the capability of providing an impact, they need to ride that wave for as long as possible.
