Pete Crow-Armstrong Looking To Build Off Clutch Home Run As Cubs Push For Playoffs
When the Chicago Cubs announced that Pete Crow-Armstrong was going to take over as the everyday center fielder in 2025, there was plenty of excitement about what the former top prospect could do. But no one envisioned he would perform in the manner he did in the first half of the season.
Not only was the 23-year-old performing like one of the best outfielders in baseball, he was looking like he was one of the best players in the entire sport, putting himself right into the NL MVP conversation alongside all-world talent Shohei Ohtani.
But regression hit him hard coming out of the All-Star break, with him going from hitting 25 home runs to just two ahead of Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels, which turned into a "must win" after the Milwaukee Brewers won in walk-off fashion in their contest.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Came Up Clutch
Things got off to a great start for the Cubs, with Kyle Tucker breaking his long-standing home run drought in the first inning amid all of the injury discussion as his performance has cratered during the latter stages of summer.
But after that, the Angels came back from a two-run deficit and tied things up in the seventh inning, which put pressure on Chicago to have a signature moment, something they have struggled with in the second half.
Like he did constantly earlier in the season, Crow-Armstrong was up to the task, blasting a solo homer 396 feet to right field in the top of the ninth inning that gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead and ultimately proved to be the game winner.
It was a huge moment for both the Cubs and their struggling star, who has cooled off since the All-Star break to the point where his frustration has become noticeable.
Crow-Armstrong was blunt about this moment and how he's performed in the second half up until this point, and he's hoping this clutch home run ignites a turnaround for him the remainder of the way as they push for the playoffs.
"It's about time I stepped up in a situation like that," he said, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required). "I haven't played my part, up to this point, since the (All-Star) break. It's definitely a feeling to build off."
Chicago certainly needs that to be the case. It's no secret this team is struggling compared to what they did for much of the season, and a lot of that can be attributed to both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong not performing at their best.
With both stars hitting longballs on Friday, perhaps that gets them going at the perfect time.
