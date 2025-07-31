Inside The Cubs

Cubs Bolster Infield Depth In Deadline Deal With Twins

The Chicago Cubs have acquired Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins.

Kenneth Teape

The Chicago Cubs came into the MLB trade deadline this year rumored to be on the lookout for some help at third base and they acquired some in the form of Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared that the trade was completed on X, as the Cubs continue adding to their roster for a late season push.

In exchange for Castro, Chicago is sending Double-A pitchers Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong back to Minnesota, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

This isn’t the blockbuster splash some Cubs fans were hoping for, as they were connected to Eugenio Suarez before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners, but their reluctance to include star prospect Moises Ballesteros likely took them out of the running for players at the top of the market.

Castro is a solid addition, providing the team with a good combination of power and speed, hitting 10 home runs with 15 doubles and three triples to go along with nine stolen bases.

He is capable of handling third base duties and could be a left-handed platoon partner for the emerging Matt Shaw, who struggled early in his rookie campaign but has been performing much better recently.

A switch-hitter, Castro will give manager Craig Counsell some flexibility when it comes to making lineup decisions along with the incredible versatility that he provides. Playing matchups becomes much easier when a player can hit from both sides of the plate and has experience at every position on the field except first base and catcher.

Castro has played the most innings at second base in his career, but has logged more than 1,000 defensive innings at shortstop and left field as well.

Third base, center field and right field he has at least 488 innings at, providing Chicago with the ultimate Swiss Army Knife to fill out their roster with.

