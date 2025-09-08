Cubs Manager Gives Encouraging Pete Crow-Armstrong Injury Update
The Chicago Cubs have had to weather the storm of several injuries lately to some of their star players, and the outfield has been hit particularly hard.
As Kyle Tucker deals with a calf injury which is certainly trending towards him spending a brief stint on the injured list, his running mate in Pete Crow-Armstrong got hurt in an unfortunate incident over the weekend in which he fouled a ball off his knee during Saturday's loss to the Washington Nationals.
X-rays wound up being negative, allowing Cubs fans to breathe a sigh of relief that the issue is not going to be major and force Crow-Armstrong out for any sort of extended period, described by the team as day-to-day. It was serious enough that the superstar was out of the lineup in Sunday's series finale though, which led to some concern.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell before the game -- which ended up being another loss without PCA to drop the series to Washington -- eased the fear with a very positive update.
"PCA came in actually feeling pretty good," Counsell said on Sunday via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required). "He’s still a little sore today, but we’re going to get him moving around today, which is a good sign. We’ll see how that feels."
When Will Crow-Armstrong Return to Cubs Lineup?
Chicago starts a series in Atlanta on Monday night to take on the Braves, and it seems like Crow-Armstrong will have a chance to get back in the lineup as early as tonight. It would not be a surprise to see Counsell hold him out for another day or two, however it does not seem the injured list in likely in this case.
On the season, PCA has cooled off a bit from his absurd first half, now slashing just .254/.293/.496 with 28 home runs and 85 RBI. With a National League leading 6.3 bWAR though cushioned by defense and base running which are still elite, he is among the team's most important players and they need him healthy for the stretch run.
MORE: Cubs MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Is Team's Biggest X-Factor Down The Stretch
More importantly, Crow-Armstrong has to be at his best by the time the playoffs roll around, and in order for that to happen, it would not be a bad idea to ensure he is at 100 percent before thrusting him back into the lineup.
The Cubs should release an update at some point on Monday, and whether or not he's actually in the lineup will show a lot about how the speedster feels.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News