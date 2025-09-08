Cubs MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Is Team's Biggest X-Factor Down The Stretch
The Chicago Cubs made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year in an effort to solidify their roster for the stretch run of the season.
In the bullpen, the team acquired veteran Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles. He provides the team with another experienced player to help bridge the gap to closer Daniel Palencia, who is now dealing with a potential injury. Their bench and positional versatility were upgraded in a major way when Willi Castro was added from the Minnesota Twins.
However, the player who had the most eyes on him was Michael Soroka. Acquired from the Washington Nationals, he was the only addition made to a starting rotation that was in need of some help. Without Justin Steele for the season, fans and analysts alike were hoping that the Cubs would go shopping near the top of the market, bringing in a starter with front-end upside.
Soroka didn’t possess that. His addition seemed more like an insurance addition for Jameson Taillon, who returned to the mound for two strong starts before heading to the injured list again. There, he joined the former Nationals pitcher.
Michael Soroka is Cubs key x-factor down stretch
Despite some concerning signs in his final starts with Washington, Chicago pulled the trigger on acquiring the oft-injured right-handed pitcher. It quickly proved to be a mistake, with Soroka getting injured in his first start with his new club. He made his debut on Aug. 4 and has not gotten back on the mound since.
His lack of contribution to this point has certainly been disappointing. But, there is still time for him to make an impact with his new team. That is why Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) has selected Soroka as the team’s key x-factor down the stretch.
Part of what made him such an attractive trade target in spite of his underwhelming numbers with the Nationals is his versatility. He has experience pitching out of the bullpen in addition to the innings he has logged as a starting pitcher. A swingman role is something he could thrive in down the stretch, eating innings or bolstering the bullpen depth to help keep everyone fresh.
As Sharma noted, updates on Soroka during his rehab are very positive. His velocity is ticking back up, great news because it was dipping upon his arrival. With Javier Assad healthy, there isn’t as big of a need in the rotation as there was when he was acquired at the end of July. But, there could certainly still be a role for him somewhere on the pitching staff.
Giving him a shot in the bullpen would be his best chance at making an impact down the stretch. It is a role he thrived in last year with the Chicago White Sox and could help keep him healthy for the final weeks of the regular season and playoffs.