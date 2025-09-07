Chicago Cubs Lose Another Outfielder To Injury vs Nationals
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals didn't net too many positives for the NL Wild Card leaders. The playoff hopefuls are now 81-61 as they enter Sunday's series finale against the worst team in the NL East.
In addition to losing 2-1, both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres won on Saturday. That extended the gap for first place in the NL Central to 6.5 games and brought the lead for the top Wild Card spot back to just four games.
To make matters worse, manager Craig Counsell took outfielder Pete Crow Armstrong out of the game after a bit of a scare. Kevin Alcantara subbed in for the All-Star during the seventh inning.
"It was one of those moments where I just tried weighing options, and I’m no use really out there if I’m not moving the way I should be," said Crow-Armstrong. "So, I felt that our best chance was not having me move around, limply, out there today.”
What could this mean for Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs?
ESPN was one of the first outlets to report that the All-Star could potentially miss time. "Pete Crow-Armstrong day to day with right knee contusion after exiting Saturday's game due to fouling a ball off his knee."
The Cubs starting center fielder also added, "I’ve never like fouled a ball straight off my kneecap before. I think it’s new pain. There’s definitely s**t that’s hurt worse, but this hurts, and the legs are just funny. That’s kind of how I help the cause, on a daily basis, is with my legs. So, I mean, yeah, it was a good stinger for sure."
Going back to the five-game series last month against the Brewers, the Cubs' star has struggled at the plate. In 16 plate appearances, Crow-Armstrong had just two hits, both in the same game. He also drew only two walks while striking out six times during those games.
To wrap up the rest of August after that series, Crow-Armstrong barely strung together six hits in 35 more at-bats. He was good for only one home run, three RBIs, and two walks during that nine-game stretch to end the month.
Crow-Armstrong added his 32nd stolen base of the season on Friday in the series opener against the Nationals. He is now just two home runs from recording the first 30-30 season since former Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa.
A trip to the DL may be extreme, as a few days off for the struggling Cubs hitter could do both him and his team some good. As for Chicago, fellow outfielder Kyle Tucker has also missed some games recently due to a calf injury.
Injuries have not only affected the Cubs' offense, but their pitching staff has felt the toll of the season. Starting pitchers Mike Soroka and Jameson Tallion are also preparing to come back from their own body ailments.
At a time when the Cubs have just a few more series left to the their regular season, it doesn't look like the Brewers are slowing down for the second-best team in the NL Central to catch up. Even still, the Cubs own the fifth-best record in MLB and third-best in the NL.
Counsell and his team wrap things up at home against the Nationals on Sunday before heading on the road to face the Atlanta Braves. The hope is that the Cubs can catch up in the NL Central while padding their lead on the top NL Wild Card spot against another below .500 ball club.
