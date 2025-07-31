Cubs Trade Grade For Nationals Starter Michael Soroka Revealed
The Chicago Cubs have started to get aggressive with the trade deadline nearly here, pulling off two trades to bolster their pitching staff.
Despite it being a very strong season thus far for the Cubs, they are a team that has some needs if they want to be a true contender in the National League.
Fortunately, offense isn’t one of them. Aside from third base, they have arguably the best lineup in the game from top to bottom, and this team feels like a World Series-caliber unit.
The real issue for Chicago is in their starting rotation. This is a unit that lost a key member to injury, and some young arms haven’t been able to step up.
With a massive need to upgrade the rotation, the Cubs elected to pull off a trade with another NL team to acquire a pitcher with some upside.
Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) recently gave the Cubs a solid grade of a ‘B-‘ for their acquisition of Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals. He wrote the addition provides depth and versatility, providing upside for team, but the Cub's still need someone of a higher caliber.
Soroka by the numbers
When looking at the overall numbers for Soroka, they aren’t overly impressive. So far, he has totaled a 3-8 record and 4.87 ERA. However, the right-hander has been much better of late, and that is likely what got Chicago interested.
In seven of his last eight starts, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer, showing a significant improvement.
The talent has been there in the past for Soroka, who was an All-Star previously with the Atlanta Braves. However, injuries have derailed what looked like a promising young career, and it has taken him time to get back.
While Soroka has some upside for Chicago, the price to acquire him wasn’t cheap. The Cubs had to part with two top 15 prospects to bring in the former All-Star. The Nationals received Ronny Cruz and Christian Franklin, making it a nice deal for them.
Even though Soroka fills a need, he isn’t quite the impact move that the team likely still needs in the rotation. With a plethora of talented teams in the NL, the Cubs' starting rotation is still lacking a bit compared to other contenders.
Adding Soroka is a step in the right direction, but it shouldn’t be the only move.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Miss Out On Star Third Baseman As He's Dealt To Mariners
Cubs Acquire Former All-Star RHP From Nationals To Help Ailing Rotation
Cubs Acquire Veteran Right-Handed Reliever From Orioles
Cubs Named Great Fit For Twins Star Pitcher, Though Trade Remains A Long Shot