Cubs Set To Place Deadline Day Acquisition On Injured List
Two innings.
That's all it took for the Chicago Cubs to be without their notable trade deadline addition for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, in Michael Soroka's team debut after being acquired from the Washington Nationals, he left the game after throwing two innings with what was described to be shoulder discomfort.
After the contest, manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times, that the team's newly-acquired right-hander would be going on the injured list, although he didn't specify the length of the stint or give an early projected recovery timeline.
This is a frustrating blow for the Cubs and their fans.
Soroka, who has dealt with injury problems throughout his career, was deemed to be a solid buy-low candidate based on his underlying metrics being more favorable than his actual ERA numbers. And in his first outing, he looked like he might be able to live up to that billing.
While he did give up an earned run on a solo homer in the top of the second inning, the veteran right-hander also struck out three batters while giving up just a walk and that lone hit.
However, there was always a risk in relying on him to be a key part of this rotation, and just two innings into his tenure with Chicago, he's going to miss time.
That is the last thing the Cubs needed.
In a tight battle for the NL Central title, their starting rotation was already thin with Justin Steele done for the season and Jameson Taillon still working his way back from the injured list before Soroka suffered his injury.
Now, it appears like Chicago will be down another starter going forward as the team makes their push for the playoffs.
