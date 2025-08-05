Inside The Cubs

Cubs Set To Place Deadline Day Acquisition On Injured List

The Chicago Cubs will put their new starting pitcher on the injured list.

Brad Wakai

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Two innings.

That's all it took for the Chicago Cubs to be without their notable trade deadline addition for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, in Michael Soroka's team debut after being acquired from the Washington Nationals, he left the game after throwing two innings with what was described to be shoulder discomfort.

After the contest, manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times, that the team's newly-acquired right-hander would be going on the injured list, although he didn't specify the length of the stint or give an early projected recovery timeline.

This is a frustrating blow for the Cubs and their fans.

Soroka, who has dealt with injury problems throughout his career, was deemed to be a solid buy-low candidate based on his underlying metrics being more favorable than his actual ERA numbers. And in his first outing, he looked like he might be able to live up to that billing.

While he did give up an earned run on a solo homer in the top of the second inning, the veteran right-hander also struck out three batters while giving up just a walk and that lone hit.

However, there was always a risk in relying on him to be a key part of this rotation, and just two innings into his tenure with Chicago, he's going to miss time.

Michael Sorok
David Banks-Imagn Images

That is the last thing the Cubs needed.

In a tight battle for the NL Central title, their starting rotation was already thin with Justin Steele done for the season and Jameson Taillon still working his way back from the injured list before Soroka suffered his injury.

Now, it appears like Chicago will be down another starter going forward as the team makes their push for the playoffs.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

