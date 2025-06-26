Cubs Named by Insider As Ideal Trade Deadline Fit for Diamondbacks Star Slugger
The Chicago Cubs find themselves at a crossroads a few weeks before the trade deadline heats up towards the end of July.
Expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in order to add the finishing touches to what could be a championship roster, Chicago is very thin in the area of the pitching staff and is likely to add multiple arms.
It has fallen under the radar due to the incredible start to the season from the offense, but the Cubs have slipped a bit with the bats and could look to make a surprisingly big offensive addition as well.
The struggles from rookie Matt Shaw at the plate over the last month -- along with several other names who did not work out while Shaw was in Triple-A -- place the Cubs dead last in baseball in offensive production from third base.
If Chicago really is serious about winning this year, an upgrade may need to be made in the way of a one-year rental.
There's one name out there who might just be the best possible solution both from an availability and production standpoint.
While ranking the top-50 players who could be moved at the deadline, Jeff Passan of ESPN put Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez at No. 5 and gave it a 50/50 chance the Diamondbacks actually moved him.
Interestingly, Passan also named the Cubs as one of the best fits should he be moved.
Suarez has picked a good season to have the best year of his career as he is due to hit free agency next winter. The 33-year-old has slashed .251/.323/.569 with 25 home runs and a National League leading 67 RBI, responsible already for a bWAR of 2.6.
As the next several weeks play out, Arizona has to figure out if they are going to sell or not. With things moving the wrong direction out West and young star Corbin Carroll now out for an extended period of time, unloading an impending free agent like Suarez likely will make the most sense.
Chicago cannot afford to not go all in at the deadline, and a trade for someone like Suarez in addition to increased pitching depth could be what pushes them over the edge.
Keep a very close eye on what the Diamondbacks do over the next couple of weeks, because it certainly seems like Suarez is going to become available.
If he does, the Cubs need to be involved.
