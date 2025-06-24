Previous Cubs Deadline Acquisition Gets DFA'd by Division Rivals
The Chicago Cubs are going to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline this year.
That is much different from how they have operated in the past couple of seasons when they had one foot on either side of the selling fence.
In 2023, the Cubs didn't do much, but they did trade for Jeimer Candelario, shipping out a package of prospects DJ Herz and Kevin Made to land the infielder.
Chicago was familiar with Candelario because they had signed him as an international free agent back in 2010, working his way into being a ranked minor leaguer in their system before eventually making his Major League debut in 2016.
But after a lackluster stint, he wasn't included on the playoff roster and missed out on winning the World Series.
One season later in 2017, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers.
Candelario didn't do much in his second stint with the Cubs, either, slashing .234/.318/.445 in 41 games after the deadline. And despite him filling an infield void, his addition wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs.
After the season, though, the division rival Cincinnati Reds felt strongly enough about him to hand him a three-year, $45 million.
Unfortunately, he wasn't quite able to meet their expectations.
Now, after about a season and a half, the Reds have decided to designate him for assignment after activating him off the injured list.
Candelario will either be traded if there's a suitor or placed through waivers, but based on his performance so far this year, it's likely that he goes unclaimed.
