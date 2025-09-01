Cubs Poised For September Surge With Soft Schedule And Improved Play
The Chicago Cubs finished August on a high note. No, the team didn't come up with a sweep against the Colorado Rockies, but they bounced back from getting swept by the San Francisco Giants to take home a series win to conclude their road trip.
Now, they are back at Wrigley Field going into their easiest stretch of the season which came at the perfect time.
The Cubs definitely have some kinks that need to be worked out before October rolls around. They are inconsistent on the offensive front and their starting rotation is lacking to say the least. Luckily, this is the time they can do it.
The Cincinnati Reds are the lone team (besides the New York Mets) that the ballclub takes on this month with a record over .500 (one game over as of September 1). The Mets are the second-to-last series for the Cubs this month.
A Look Forward
Now back on their home diamond they are gearing up for a pair of three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (62-75) and Washington Nationals (53-83). It would be fairly disappointing if the team cannot come up with a sweep against one of those organizations. The Cubs are needing two things going into this stretch- breakthroughs swinging a bat and keeping runs off of the board.
The offense for the Cubs is lacking confidence, especially in the outfield, but Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker are starting to look like themselves again. Despite a loss in the finale vs. the Rockies at Coors FIeld, Happ hit a three-run homer to tie the game up in clutch fashion in the eighth inning. Tucker finished the game with three hits and an earned run. It has been a long time since Tucker had three hits in a game.
This might be a good time to give Pete Crow-Armstrong a break or even Seiya Suzuki. Neither has been able to find their swing in the last month and if Owen Caissie could get reps at the plate it could be a huge benefit down the stretch in October. Caissie was a terror in Triple-A the last two years and he could be a weapon for the team when the postseason comes around and he needs to see his bat make contact in major league games.
Ultimately the NL Central is not out of their reach if they take care of business in the next three weeks. There isn't a series that one could justify losing and a few sweeps would do a lot for everybody's confidence. September is officially here and all eyes are on the postseason.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Will Option Owen Caissie Back To Minors, Call-Up Another Top Prospect
Cubs Magic Number To Clinch Playoff Berth On Hold Entering Braves Series