Cubs Potential Pitching Trade Target Unlikely to be Moved, Per MLB Insider
It’s no secret that the Chicago Cubs need at least one starting pitcher to bolster their rotation for a stretch run to win the National League Central.
Right now, the rotation is made up of Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea and Cade Horton. Jameson Taillon is on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a right calf strain before the All-Star break. Left-hander Justin Steele has been out most of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
The need is acute and the Cubs are making do with that fifth spot. There has been some thought that the Cubs might pursue Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, a former Cy Young winner in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.
That may no longer be the case. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote about the trade situations of many teams in his Sunday notes column. One of the questions he posed was whether the Marlins would trade Alcantara by the July 31 deadline.
He wrote that Marlins had hoped that the pitcher could bring them a “haul of prospects.” But, his recent downturn in performance may be changing their stance.
“The Marlins may have no choice now but to hang onto him and shop him again this winter,” he wrote.
While at one point in June his performance appeared to be looking up, Alcantara regressed going into the All-Star break. He is now Alcantara is 4-9 with a 7.14 ERA and 1.495 WHIP.
At one point in June, he was He is 2-2 with a 2.74 ERA in four starts. He has struck out 19 and walked five in 23 innings. He was starting to resemble his former self.
But it was his performance in his last four starts that may take him off the market, as he had an 8.61 ERA and allowed 32 hits in 23 innings. He only struck out 14 and allowed five walks.
The two-time All-Star was the 2022 National League Cy Young winner before he saw his career derailed by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in late 2023.
Alcantara’s arm is still a valuable commodity, especially because he is under contract through 2026 with a team option in 2027. That would drive up a potential cost of the trade. Chicago would also be on the hook for what Alcantara is owed — the rest of his $17 million contract this year, $17 million in 2026 and $21 million for the club option in 2027.
Is that worth the cost? The Cubs will have to decide, but only if the Marlins put him on the market.
